Gardaí appeal for nuclear gauge and other items taken from a van in Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about the theft of a nuclear gauge and other items that were taken from a van in Co Louth today.

The items were stolen from a parked van at The Downs, Highlands in Drogheda sometime between 6pm yesterday evening and 6.30am this morning.

Advertisement

A ‘Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge’, which contains a radioactive source, was among the items taken during the theft.

Source: Garda Press Office

An Garda Síochána have been informed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that members of the public should be aware that there is a potential risk of exposure to radiation if an individual comes into contact with this item.

In particular, if the case is opened and the equipment is activated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

2/3 There is a risk that individuals could be harmed by exposure to radiation if they come into contact with this item, particularly if the case is opened and the equipment is activated. It is important that this item is recovered as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/0DvWRI2p9Z — EPA Ireland (@EPAIreland) March 1, 2022

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident, and any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the Highlands area between 6pm yesterday and 6.30am this morning, to come forward.

Any person with information in relation to the theft or whereabouts of this item is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.