Tuesday 1 March 2022
Gardaí appeal for nuclear gauge and other items taken from a van in Co Louth

The gauge contains a radioactive source, and was taken sometime between last night and this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 6:55 PM
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about the theft of a nuclear gauge and other items that were taken from a van in Co Louth today.

The items were stolen from a parked van at The Downs, Highlands in Drogheda sometime between 6pm yesterday evening and 6.30am this morning.

A ‘Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge’, which contains a radioactive source, was among the items taken during the theft.

Gauge Source: Garda Press Office

An Garda Síochána have been informed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that members of the public should be aware that there is a potential risk of exposure to radiation if an individual comes into contact with this item.

In particular, if the case is opened and the equipment is activated.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident, and any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the Highlands area between 6pm yesterday and 6.30am this morning, to come forward.

Any person with information in relation to the theft or whereabouts of this item is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

