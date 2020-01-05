This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed in Limerick collision yesterday

A second motorcyclist was taken to hospital and a third was not injured in the incident.

By David Raleigh Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 5:57 PM
25 minutes ago 917 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Limerick yesterday. 

The collision occurred outside the village of Dromkeen on the N24 between Tipperary and Limerick, shortly before 5pm yesterday

The deceased, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third motorcyclist was not injured in the incident.

There was no report of the driver of the van being injured.

“There were three motorcyclists on the road during the time of this incident. However one of these motorcyclists was not involved in any collision,” a garda spokesman said.

Munster Regional Communications Centre received a report of the collision at 4.57pm yesterday and deployed two units attached to Cappamore Fire Station.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at University Hospital Limerick.

The road was closed until this morning to allow a garda Forensic Collision Investigator (FCI) to carry out an examination of the road.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm yesterday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

David Raleigh

