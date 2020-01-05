This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorcyclist killed in collision between two bikes and van in Limerick

The crash happened at around 5pm yesterday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 7:15 AM
29 minutes ago 839 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954021
The incident happened at Pallasgreen in Co Limerick yesterday evening
Image: Google Street View
The incident happened at Pallasgreen in Co Limerick yesterday evening
The incident happened at Pallasgreen in Co Limerick yesterday evening
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been killed following a serious collision between a van and two motorbikes yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 5pm near Pallasgreen at Dromkeen in Co Limerick.

The driver of one of the motorbikes, a man in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male motorcyclist, whose age has not been confirmed, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased will be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm yesterday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie