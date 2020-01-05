Motorcyclist killed in collision between two bikes and van in Limerick

The incident happened at Pallasgreen in Co Limerick yesterday evening

A MAN HAS been killed following a serious collision between a van and two motorbikes yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 5pm near Pallasgreen at Dromkeen in Co Limerick.

The driver of one of the motorbikes, a man in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male motorcyclist, whose age has not been confirmed, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased will be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm yesterday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.