GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man who allegedly smashed up a departure gate inside Dublin Airport Terminal One this morning after missing his flight.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested after he damaged the desk on the airside of the terminal. It is understood that the damage was at a desk in which people were waiting to fly to a destination in Europe.

Airport Police were first to the scene and detained the man who was then arrested by gardaí.

A statement from Dublin Airport confirmed the incident.

“Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident in Terminal 1 this morning which resulted in a male individual being arrested.

“The passenger missed his flight and proceeded to cause significant damage to our airport.

“The individual was quickly apprehended by Airport Police before being subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

“We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and also that we never see him at Dublin Airport again,” the statement said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man has already been charged with the alleged criminal damage incident and is set to appear in court later today.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with incidents of criminal damage in Terminal 1, Dublin Airport, this morning.

“The man, aged in his 20s, has been charged and is due to appear before Court 2 of the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin, this morning,” he said.