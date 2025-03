GARDAÍ SEIZED ALMOST €2m worth of cocaine and cannabis during an operation in Dublin and Louth today.

Shortly before 9am, officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Louth South Divisional Drugs Unit, intercepted a vehicle in the Drogheda area, a Garda spokesperson said.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at a business and a residential property in Drogheda and another property in North Dublin.

During the course of the operation, suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated potential street value of €1.94 million was seized, gardaí said.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, on suspicion of facilitating and enhancing drug trafficking for a criminal organisation.

They are currently detained at a Louth Garda Station.

“This operation is a result of ongoing investigations and collaboration between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, targeting organised crime activity impacting both jurisdictions, under the cross border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF),” a Garda statement said.

Following the operation, the head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said:

“An Garda Síochána are committed, along with our partners in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, to prioritise the joint targeting of criminal organisations that attempt to exploit our land border, for serious criminal activity.

“Drug traffickers, and those that facilitate and enhance this activity, remain priority targets for our investigations, due to the destruction, violence and intimidation they cause in our communities. I encourage everyone to play their part, help us and report all information confidentially to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111”.