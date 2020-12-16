#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 December 2020
Two gardaí assaulted in separate incidents in Dundalk

Both incidents happened in the town yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 8:48 AM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

TWO GARDA MEMBERS have been assaulted in separate incidents while on duty in Dundalk, Co Louth.

One garda was assaulted after seizing a vehicle while on patrol in The Ramparts area of the town yesterday.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, became abusive after the vehicle was seized and assaulted the garda at the scene.

The man was arrested and he has since been charged. He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on 6 January.

The garda was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A second garda was assaulted yesterday morning while attending the scene of a public order incident on Coes Road at approximately 9.20am.

During the incident, a man in his 30s became abusive and assaulted the garda.

The man was arrested and charged, and will also appear before Dundalk District Court on 6 January.

The garda who was assaulted received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

It follows the hospitalisation of two other gardaí who were on duty in Co Louth earlier this month.

One garda was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car at a checkpoint near the M1, while another garda was taken to hospital after being assaulted while on patrol in the Glenwood area of Dundalk.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy. Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

