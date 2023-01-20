Gardaí investigate assault of member of the force during anti-refugee protest in Fermoy

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY are investigating the assault of a garda that occurred during an anti-refugee protest in the town last night.

The assault took place at around 6 pm on Oliver Plunkett Hill.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “Medical treatment was not required by the Garda.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

A video of the assault was circulated on social media last night by one of the protestors.

It shows two young people striking a garda in plainclothes in quick succession.

Several protests have taken place in Fermoy since asylum seekers were moved into a converted convent in the locality.