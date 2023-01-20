Advertisement

Friday 20 January 2023
Image: Google Maps.
# Fermoy
Gardaí investigate assault of member of the force during anti-refugee protest in Fermoy
The garda was struck by two young people in quick succession.
15 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY are investigating the assault of a garda that occurred during an anti-refugee protest in the town last night. 

The assault took place at around 6 pm on Oliver Plunkett Hill. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “Medical treatment was not required by the Garda.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

A video of the assault was circulated on social media last night by one of the protestors. 

It shows two young people striking a garda in plainclothes in quick succession. 

Several protests have taken place in Fermoy since asylum seekers were moved into a converted convent in the locality

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
