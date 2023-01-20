Gardaí investigate assault of member of the force during anti-refugee protest in Fermoy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN FERMOY are investigating the assault of a garda that occurred during an anti-refugee protest in the town last night.
The assault took place at around 6 pm on Oliver Plunkett Hill.
A Gardaí spokesperson said: “Medical treatment was not required by the Garda.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”
A video of the assault was circulated on social media last night by one of the protestors.
It shows two young people striking a garda in plainclothes in quick succession.
Several protests have taken place in Fermoy since asylum seekers were moved into a converted convent in the locality.
