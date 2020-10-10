#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Man (50s) arrested in Cork over suspected pension fraud released without charge

Gardaí said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 9:59 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his 50s who was arrested in Cork yesterday over a suspected pension fraud amounting to €500,000 over a 30-year period has been released without charge. 

The man was arrested as part of a joint operation between gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

Gardaí said the alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed.

The man was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and gardaí said today that a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Investigations remain ongoing, gardaí added.

Sean Murray
