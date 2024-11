GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED they are enquiring into controversial election posters in Ashtown, Dublin after complaints were received regarding anti-immigrant messaging.

The posters, images of which were shared across social media by shocked locals due to their anti-immigration messaging in recent days, carry the words ‘NO MORE IMMIGRANTS’ over most of the poster.

They also feature the name Forde beside a number one. It is unclear who the posters were erected by as they do not include the name and address of the publisher, which is required by law.

Independent candidate John Forde was a last-minute addition to the ballot in the Dublin West constituency on November 14th just as the formal nomination process closed.

According to the website of the returning officer, Forde is from Ashtown, and is retired. Little is known of his campaign, and the Dublin West candidate has no website or social media. It was not possible to contact Forde in relation to the posters bearing his surname.

Gardaí told The Journal that they had received at least one complaint in relation to the posters, and have started enquiries.

“Following receipt of a complaint An Garda Síochána is carrying out enquiries into posters erected in the West Dublin area,” gardaí said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Some locals in the Ashtown and Navan Road areas have responded with signs of their own, welcoming migrants and refugees to the area. Others have covered the posters with stickers.

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) told The Journal that they rejected the messaging of the election posters.

“Political discourse should focus on solutions, not scapegoating vulnerable communities. This rhetoric does not reflect Ireland’s tradition of compassion, inclusivity and solidarity,” a spokesperson for the IRC said.

In response to locals adding stickers to the posters and erecting posters welcoming immigrants, the IRC added that they were “heartened to see local residents countering this negativity”.

“We must continue to reject hate and division, standing together to uphold Ireland’s legacy as a place of welcome and hope for those in need,” the spokesperson added.

According to Dublin City Council, legislation requires that every election poster must “have printed on its face the name and address of the printer and of the publisher”, with omission of the publisher details described as an offence.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council’s Litter Management Office said they “understand this is a matter for the gardaí”.

Other candidates in the Dublin West constituency include Finance Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers, as well as Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.