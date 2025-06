GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a large quantity of drugs and 3D printed guns in a search operation in County Clare.

In an ongoing operation gardaí from the Clare/Tipperary Division have hit a number of properties on 17 June in Co Tipperary and this morning in Shannon, County Clare. A total of four 3D printed guns were recovered.

A garda spokesperson said that the search on 17 June Gardaí attached to the Tipperary Drugs Unit searched a property and found two 3D printed firearms along with ammunition were seized. They also found cocaine to the value of €2,500 and €1,000 worth of cannabis was found.

Advertisement

“On 27 June 2025 members of the Shannon Detective Unit, Divisional Drugs Units, Armed Support Unit and the Regional Dog Unit carried out searches at four domestic residences in Co. Clare.

“Two 3D printed firearms along with ammunition were seized. In addition, cocaine to the value of €18,400 and cannabis to the value of €200, a large volume of counterfeit clothing and a quantity of cash was seized.

“A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested and conveyed to Garda Stations in Co. Clare. They are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offenses Against the State Act 1939 and Section Two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 respectively,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested suspects can be held for a maximum of three days.