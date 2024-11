ON THE ONE year anniversary of the so-called Dublin riots, gardaí have identified 56 persons of interest in the Dublin riots after launching a public appeal earlier this week.

In the last 24 hours, another 14 people were identified.

On Tuesday, gardaí published 99 CCTV images of persons of interest as part of their investigation into the serious public disorder in the city centre of the capital on 23 November, 2023.

The gardaí said that they received a “very significant” public response to the appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said: “The purpose of the publication was to identify these 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ of and progress the criminal investigative process.”

They are continuing to process the nominations for the persons of interest whose images have been removed.

Gardaí are not confirming at this time the role any of the individuals in the events of 23 November 2023, and said that it should not be presumed that a nomination or identification means criminal involvement in the events.

The public disorder that occurred in the city one year ago today followed the attack of a number of children by a man armed with a knife.

A young girl, now aged six, was critically injured following the multiple stabbing at Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire in Parnell Square. In an update posted recently on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family reflected on the anniversary of the attack.

Her family said they “don’t wish to remember the tragedy, we choose rebirth, triumph, resilience”.

“An Garda Síochána continues to request the assistance from members of the public who can provide information/ nominate identification for any of the remaining 43 ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website. Members of the public can do so confidentiality if they so wish.

“An Garda Síochána would encourage any person who identifies themselves as a ‘person of interest’ from the published images to make immediate contact with the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station.”

The investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can be contacted by telephone at 01-6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda.ie.

Any member of the public can also provide confidential information to the Garda Investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.