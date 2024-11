A YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November is making “great progress”, according to her family.

In an update posted yesterday on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her mother reflected on their experience almost one year on from the attack.

The young girl, who recently turned six, was critically injured following a multiple stabbing at Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire in Parnell Square on 23 November, 2023.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, were also injured in the attack.

The young girl’s mother said she and her family “don’t wish to remember the tragedy” and instead “choose rebirth, triumph, resilience”.

“So much has happened, and our little girl has endured so much, yet she still manages to bolster a smile, even when crying,” said the girl’s mother.

She added: “Me and my husband have had to relearn how to be a parent. It is different parenting altogether.”

She also remarked that her daughter has “had to relearn being a child, with extreme limitations”.

Advertisement

“She cannot move or communicate as she used to, so she has to understand the meaning of patience,” said her mother.

“It takes a lot out of her to lift her arms, but she is a warrior and she does it.”

She added that the family believes their daughter can “understand everything we say to her”.

The girl’s mother also remarked that “we are on the home stretch for home”.

“She has made great progress, and we don’t wish her to stop,” said her mother, “only time will truly tell.”

Reflecting on the past year, she added: “It is a lot to take in, for all of those involved, the children, the parents, the school staff.

“I would like to thank everyone for the love and support over these 12 months. Hug your loved ones extra tight.”

Riad Bouchaker, 50, who has no fixed abode, was charged on 21 December with the attempted murders of two girls and a boy, as well as assault and production of the 36-centimetre knife.

He remains in custody on remand pending trial.