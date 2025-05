GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a drone carrying a suspected explosive device crashed into a home in Finglas on Sunday night.

A number of houses in the area were evacuated after the drone collided with the property.

It’s been reported that gardaí believe the drone was targeting the home of a criminal in the area but that the drone crashed into the home of an unconnected family.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in Glenties Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and later declared the device safe. The device was subsequently removed for further analysis.

Those evacuated have been able to return to their homes.