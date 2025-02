A NEW SEARCH has been commenced by gardaí at a property in Drogheda as part of the investigation into missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin.

Kyran, who would now be eight years old, was initially reported missing in August.

Gardaí had announced in October that after extensive inquiries, they had been unable to find any evidence that he is alive.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Gardaí believe he was killed over two years ago and that at a meeting Tusla, the child and family agency, was duped into believing that he was alive.

A search was previously conducted at Kyran’s family home in Dundalk. Gardaí stressed that the current tenants of this house are not connected in any way with Kyran or his disappearance.

Gardaí said in a statement this morning that a house in Drogheda will be subject of technical and forensic examinations.

“The purpose of the search is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyrans’ current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the publicfor information regarding the investigation.

“Do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have,” Gardaí said.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”