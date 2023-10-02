Gardaí investigating theft of live-streaming camera from St Ann's Church, Dawson Street

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a live-streaming camera was stolen from St Ann’s Church on Dawson Street in Dublin.
The camera is said to have been taken on 1 October, during the main Sunday service.
The vicar at St Ann’s, Paul Arbuthnot, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the thief left behind a baseball cap.
“To the person who stole the live stream camera from St Ann’s, Dawson Street during Choral Mattins today, you left your baseball cap behind, ” he said.
“If you’d like it back, come and see me.
“By the way, you’re forgiven. Just bring the camera back and all shall be well.”
The camera is used for live-streaming services to people online.
Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site