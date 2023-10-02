Advertisement

Monday 2 October 2023
St Ann's Church, Dawson Street
Gardaí investigating theft of live-streaming camera from St Ann's Church, Dawson Street
The camera is said to have been taken during the main service on Sunday.
35 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a live-streaming camera was stolen from St Ann’s Church on Dawson Street in Dublin.

The camera is said to have been taken on 1 October, during the main Sunday service.

The vicar at St Ann’s, Paul Arbuthnot, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the thief left behind a baseball cap.

“To the person who stole the live stream camera from St Ann’s, Dawson Street during Choral Mattins today, you left your baseball cap behind, ” he said.

“If you’d like it back, come and see me.

“By the way, you’re forgiven. Just bring the camera back and all shall be well.”

The camera is used for live-streaming services to people online.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing. 

