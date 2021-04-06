Gardaí isolating after person staying at quarantine hotel tests positive for Covid-19

A NUMBER OF gardaí based in Dublin have been forced to self-isolate after a person staying at a hotel as part of mandatory quarantine rules tested positive for Covid-19.

The Journal understands that several members of the force are restricting their movements after being deemed to be a close contact of the individual, who returned to Ireland last week.

The person is believed to have tested positive after beginning their stay at the hotel, which was required by law because they entered the country from a so-called ‘designated state’.

A garda spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual garda stations/ sections,” a statement said.

“There is currently no impact on the services of An Garda Síochána. An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.”

- Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee.