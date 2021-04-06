#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí isolating after person staying at quarantine hotel tests positive for Covid-19

Several members of the force are restricting their movements.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 8:11 AM
15 minutes ago 4,987 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401512
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny

A NUMBER OF gardaí based in Dublin have been forced to self-isolate after a person staying at a hotel as part of mandatory quarantine rules tested positive for Covid-19.

The Journal understands that several members of the force are restricting their movements after being deemed to be a close contact of the individual, who returned to Ireland last week.

The person is believed to have tested positive after beginning their stay at the hotel, which was required by law because they entered the country from a so-called ‘designated state’.

A garda spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual garda stations/ sections,” a statement said.

“There is currently no impact on the services of An Garda Síochána. An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

- Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie