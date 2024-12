GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a suspicious death investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body on farmland in County Roscommon.

The discovery is linked to a missing persons probe in Athlone for a woman who was missing from her home. Mirjana Pap (58) had been missing from her home.

The gardaí have now stood down the missing persons search and it is understood have started a forensic examination of the land in Roscommon where the woman’s body was discovered.

They have also carried out a forensic examination of a property in Athlone.

It is understood the farmland where the body was discovered is located 11kms from the Shannonside town at a townland known as Clonark.

Gardaí refused to comment on the investigation – a spokesman would only confirm tonight that they were no longer investigating the disappearance.

“Following the discovery of a woman’s body earlier this afternoon in Co.Roscommon, the missing person appeal in respect of Mirjana Pap has been stood down.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter,” a spokesman said.