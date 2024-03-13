Advertisement
The discovery was made this morning Alamy Stock Photo
Monaghan Town

Gardaí launch investigation after man’s body discovered in Monaghan

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a man’s body at around 7.50am this morning.
2.4k
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ REMAIN AT the scene where a man’s body was discovered on the outskirts of Monaghan Town this morning.

Gardaí in Monaghan were alerted to the discovery of a man’s body in the townland of Dunsinare at around 7.50am this morning.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.

The body will be removed for post-mortem examination in due course, according to gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said the results of post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation, which are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags