Gardaí launch investigation after man’s body discovered in Monaghan

GARDAÍ REMAIN AT the scene where a man’s body was discovered on the outskirts of Monaghan Town this morning.

Gardaí in Monaghan were alerted to the discovery of a man’s body in the townland of Dunsinare at around 7.50am this morning.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.

The body will be removed for post-mortem examination in due course, according to gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said the results of post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation, which are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.