A TOTAL OF 400 gardaí left the service within five years of joining across the span of the last decade, new figures reveal.

The highest numbers left in the years 2023 and 2024, with 68 and 65 gardaí leaving, respectively.

In 2016 and 2017 the numbers leaving the force having only joined within the previous five years were at their lowest – at 12 and eight, respectively.

The comparable numbers have been steadily on the rise since 2018. So far this year, 16 gardaí have left having only joined within half a decade ago.

The breakdown for 2016 to 2025 is as follows:

2016 – 12

2017 – 8

2018 – 26

2019 – 41

2020 – 42

2021 - 63

2022 – 59

2023 – 68

2024 – 65

2025 – 16

The figures, which were obtained by Meath TD and Aontú leader Peadar Toíbín, are largely accounted for by resignations, but the Department of Justice states they also include small numbers of dismissals and deaths in service.

Low morale in the force

Speaking to The Journal, Toíbín said the reasons behind the rising in numbers leaving the job within a short period of signing up is down to low morale, what he described as a chaotic management system and insufficient pay conditions which are exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

The upcoming recruitment of a new Garda Commissioner is seen as crucial, said Toíbín, who raised concerns that an outsider might be parachuted into the job who does not understand the force’s needs.

“It’s very clear that recruitment is becoming much more difficult than in the past,” he said.

“Those who are being recruited are leaving at faster numbers than ever before in terms of timescales,” he said, stating that there also more retiring and resigning in greater numbers than before.

Toíbin said the number of gardaí on sick pay is also very high and all of this points to major dysfunction within the Garda force.

In terms of the cost-of-living, Toíbín said many gardaí can’t afford to live near where they work, particular if stationed on the east coast of the country, an issue which was highlighted at a recent garda conference.

He said violence towards gardaí has also been on the rise in recent years. The TD said all of these factors feed into discontent in the job.

Speaking about the recruitment of the new Garda Commissioner, Toíbín said it is “really important” that they get the right person for the job.

“Given the crisis happening within the force, I would have hoped that we would have somebody who is immersed in the current culture and needs of the gardaí, that they’re able to understand what needs to be done to fix this, rather than some one parachuted from outside,” he added.

In answering the parliamentary question on the number of relatively new recruits leaving the job, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said here is still a strong interest in a career in An Garda Síochána.

“The latest Garda recruitment campaign in February attracted 6,784 applicants and I am informed by the Garda Commissioner that they plan to run a second competition later this year.”

“But it is not a career that suits everyone and it is increasingly the case, especially in Ireland’s very strong economy, that younger people do not wish to stay in a job for life. It is also the case that some Gardaí rejoin again after leaving the organisation.”

He said the number of gardaí who opt to resign is still low by any objective standard, with the resignation rate currently between 1% and 2%.

According to An Garda Síochána, its level of resignations is far below those experienced by UK police services, which is approximately 10%, and is far below those experienced by the private sector which is between 10% and 20%.

In addition, police services in the US, New Zealand, and Canada have all reported an increase in resignations in excess of the Garda resignation rate in the last few years.

While the justice minister has said recruitment drives are underway, figures also reveal the force has a job on its hand to boost recruitment alongside retirements and resignations.

The following breakdown shows the total number of resignations and retirements from An Garda Síochána over the past five years as of April 2025. It also outlines intakes into the Garda College and attestations over the past five years as of March 2025, which reflects the most recent intake and attestation from the Garda College.

Year Retirements Resignations Intakes Attestations 2021 293 95 380 148 2022 340 109 116 370 2023 319 169 746 388 2024 240 142 631 599 2025 67 47 201 149

The minister said the gardaí and the department will work together to ensure garda recruitment for the coming years reflect the commitments in the Programme for Government.

The government pledges to recruit at least 5,000 new Garda recruits and additional Garda Staff over the next five years.

The minister said progress is already being made in this regard as evidenced by the March intake of 201 trainee gardaí to Templemore, which was the highest since 2019.

“We can see clearly that there is strong interest in a career in An Garda Síochána. The latest recruitment campaign took place in February and attracted just over 6,700 applicants and I am informed by the Garda Commissioner that he plans to run a second competition later this year to ensure a continuous flow of trainees to the College,” said O’Callaghan.