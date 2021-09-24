Gardaí seek help locating man (40) missing from Cork

A photo of Joseph Harte issued by gardaí as part of today's missing person appeal.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man missing from Cork.

Joseph Harte has been missing from Clonakilty since Friday 17 September.

He is described as being six foot in height with a slim build, clean shaven with short dark hair.

He is thought to be in the Cork city area.

When last seen, Joseph was wearing casual clothing.

Gardaí and Joseph’s family are said to be “concerned for his welfare”.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1577, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.