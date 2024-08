GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a new social media based threat made against Taoiseach Simon Harris and his family.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the force is investigating the threat which it is understood to have been issued via a platform over the weekend.

It is believed the threat was one of an attack on the Harris family.

A spokesperson for Simon Harris has been contacted for comment.

It is the latest incident relating to the Taoiseach’s security. On 26 June last gardaí were called to the home of Harris in Delgany in County Wicklow following a bomb threat

Separately, gardaí are also investigating an incident outside Harris’s home in May, when a group of anti-migrant protesters gathered outside carrying posters referring to male migrants and criticising “EU puppets”.

The Journal also revealed previously that gardaí in Wicklow were being deployed on a dedicated 24 hour armed cover on the Taoiseach’s home.

Gardaí had carried out a threat and risk assessment on Harris’ home and his safety – it is understood that he was advised that he should move to the secure Steward’s Lodge in the Phoenix Park.

The high security building was refurbished in the 2000s as a dedicated home for Taoisigh while serving. It is understood Leo Varadkar had been offered the location during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is rarely used by sitting leaders.

Harris had been offered it, The Journal has discovered, but preferred to continue living in Wicklow where his children are in school.