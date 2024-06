ARMED GARDAÍ WILL be deployed to protect the Taoiseach’s house in the wake of an increased threat, The Journal has learned.

While there was a hoax bomb alert at Simon Harris’ home in Delgany, Co Wicklow last night the move by gardaí has been in the pipeline for a number of weeks following a routine threat assessment of the Taoiseach’s safety.

All Taoisigh receive a protection detail drawn mostly from the Special Detective Unit – these armed plain clothes gardaí accompany the Taoiseach as they carry out their public duties. They recieve training in close protection and specialist firearms.

There are separate protection posts at the homes of serving Taoisigh also. For example in Cork when Tánaiste Micheál Martin was Taoiseach unarmed uniformed gardaí from Douglas maintained a presence at his home.

Such is the threat against Harris that Wicklow gardaí will also now maintain an armed presence at his home on a 24 hour basis.

The Journal understands that the threat assessment has focused on a large number of threats both from protestors but also the risk of a ‘lone wolf’ scenario.

Harris and his family are entitled to avail of Steward’s Lodge – a four-bedroom house in the Phoenix Park – as accommodation. It is understood to have exceptional levels of security but it is understood that the Taoiseach would rather not move his home from his native Co Wicklow.

Last night’s threat was a phoned in claim that a bomb was at the house. Local gardaí responded and searched the home but nothing was found. Gardaí are now investigating the hoax and are hopeful of identifying the perpetrator.

A Garda spokesperson said they do not comment on security matters relating to Government Ministers or any elected representatives.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, Simon Harris said that the situation faced by his family “can’t be allowed to continue”.

“Even the word hoax, I’m not sure it’s a fair word with respect, because I’ve no doubt these things are done to intimidate to upset, and I have young children, I have a wife, his is an utterly unacceptable situation.

“I do think all of us in our discourse, including media need to reflect on how we sometimes comment on these matters you know, if masked men turned up outside your house, it wouldn’t be described as protest it’s not protest when it happens outside my house either,” he said.

When asked if he would move out of his home in Wicklow he said “I’m staying in my home”.

It comes as Gardaí continue to investigate an incident outside Harris’s home in May, when a group of anti-migrant protesters gathered outside carrying posters referring to male migrants and criticising “EU puppets”.

The group stood behind a banner with the words “South Dublin Says No” emblazoned on it.

Harris later confirmed that it was his children’s bedtime when the gathering happened, and said that people’s family homes should be out of bounds from protest.