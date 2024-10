GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED a man who was arrested as part of investigations into a gathering of anti-immigration demonstrators outside Taoiseach Simon Harris’ home in May.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested yesterday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act “as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged harassment of an elected representative on 2nd May 2024″, a garda statement said.

Gardaí detained the man at a garda station in Co Wicklow and later released him without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said.

