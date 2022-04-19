Gardaí issue appeals after two men die following separate crashes in Louth and Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in relation to two separate fatal road crashes that took place in counties Louth and Meath in previous weeks.

The Co Louth crash took place on 27 March at Martin’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay in Dundalk at around 9.50pm.

Advertisement

A pedestrian and a car were involved in the crash.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he has since passed.

No other injuries were reported.

Separately, a man aged in his 20s who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross in Co Meath at 1.30am on Easter Sunday has since passed away, Gardaí said today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí in both counties are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either fatal collision to contact them, and are appealing in particular to anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage.