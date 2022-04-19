#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 April 2022
Gardaí issue appeals after two men die following separate crashes in Louth and Meath

A man aged in his 20s has died after a crash in Meath, while a man aged in his 50s has died after a crash in Louth last month.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 2:43 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Updated 30 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in relation to two separate fatal road crashes that took place in counties Louth and Meath in previous weeks.

The Co Louth crash took place on 27 March at Martin’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay in Dundalk at around 9.50pm.

A pedestrian and a car were involved in the crash.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he has since passed.

No other injuries were reported.

Separately, a man aged in his 20s who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross in Co Meath at 1.30am on Easter Sunday has since passed away, Gardaí said today.

Gardaí in both counties are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either fatal collision to contact them, and are appealing in particular to anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage.

  • Louth: Any road users who were travelling on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45-10pm on Sunday 27 March. Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
  • Meath: Any road users who were travelling on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross between 1-1.45am on Sunday 17 April. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

