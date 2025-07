GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED an appeal for information on the investigation into the murder of Linda Evans Christian in 2017.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of the discovery of Linda’s body.

On Saturday 24 June 2017, at around 9.00am, Linda left the Ash Ward of Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where she had been receiving treatment.

The following week, Saturday 1 July 2017, Linda’s family reported her missing.

On Monday 17 July 2017, Linda’s body was discovered at Coolmine Woods, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation and a number of enquiries, including the arrest of a man in 2018, no one has been brought to justice for Linda’s murder.

Gardaí and Linda’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Gardaí have encouraged anyone with information regarding Linda’s disappearance and murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team.

In particular, any person who may have information on Linda’s movements around Coolmine Woods at the time of her disappearance is asked to contact Gardaí.

A garda spokesperson remarked that with the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information.

The spokesperson added that gardaí will treat anyone assisting with the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.