Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal hit-and-run of 22-year-old man 20 years ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for information in relation to the fatal hit-and-un of a 22-year-old man in Co Dublin 20 years ago.

At around 3am on Easter Monday, 21 April 2003, David Lynch and his friend John McGuinness were walking along Blanchardstown Main Street when David tried to flag down an oncoming taxi.

As the car passed, it hit David, knocking him to the ground. The driver of the car failed both to remain at the scene and to report the incident.

McGuinness said he remembers shouting David Lynch’s name, “pleading with him to get up”.

David Lynch was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent six days in intensive care before dying from his injuries.

Gardaí believe the car that struck David Lynch was a silver Ford Mondeo taxi with its taxi plate light switched off.

The car was travelling along Blanchardstown Main Street in the direction of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

David’s sister Michelle said he was “someone that you could depend on … he loved life and lived it to the fullest”.

On hearing the news that he would die, Michelle said it was “like this nightmare that we couldn’t wake up from and haven’t woken up from”.

She said the hardest part for their family is that it feels like, for the driver of the taxi, David’s “life meant nothing”.

Gardaí and the Lynch family are making a direct appeal to the driver to come forward or for anyone who the driver may have confided in over the last 20 years.

Michelle said although answers won’t bring David back, information will “help give us that closure we deserve … and give David the justice he deserves”.

Gardaí and the Lynch family will make an appeal to the public for information on RTÉ’s Crimecall tonight.

The family are hoping that their appeal on Crimecall will encourage someone to come forward to help see justice done for their much-loved brother and son.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7032 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.