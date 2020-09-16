Gardaí recorded 16 breaches of Covid guidelines in pubs and restaurants in the past week

GARDAÍ HAVE REPORTED 16 breaches of Covid-19 regulations in licensed premises but note there continues to be widespread compliance across the country.

The breaches occurred between 7 and 13 September and bring the total number of breaches noted following thousands of check under Operation Navigation to 216.

Operation Navigation has been running since early July in a bid to monitor pubs and restaurants flouting the regulations.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

“Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”

A Garda statement also said: “In conducting these visits, An Garda Síochána continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”