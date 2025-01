GARDAÍ HAVE RULED out foul play after a car ploughed into a shop premises in Limerick this evening.

The dark coloured BMW X3 car smashed in through a Spar shop, at Fr Russell Road, at 4.50pm this afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Garda statement read: “Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic incident on Father Russell Road in Limerick city today, Wednesday 29th January 2025.”

“The incident occurred at around 4.50pm. There were no reports of injuries”

Gardaí were treating the incident as an accident.

According to a reliable source there was nothing sinister in the circumstances surrounding the car entering the shop.

Video and photos of the aftermath of the collision were shared across social media.