GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off the garden of a house in Co Donegal following reports that human remains may be buried there.

Detectives and forensic officers moved into the house at Leck Cottages in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny at first light this morning.

They began removing a number of items including a coal bunker from the garden of the house in question in an attempt to begin a search.

A mini excavator has also been brought into the area and will be moved in shortly to carry out a dig on the site.

Sources have stressed that the investigation has nothing to do with the current owner of the house whose garden is being searched.

The owner of the house has been briefed by gardaí on the matter.

It is understood any human remains which may be on site are of a historical nature.

Gardaí have launched the search following a call from a member of the public.

Locals in the area have been shocked following the arrival of a Garda team into the area.

Gardaí have been contacted for an official comment on the operation.