GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING for two suspects in an investigation into a serious sexual assault incident in Dublin over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of John Dillon Street, Dublin 8, in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, 24 August.

Advertisement

It is understood gardaí are harvesting CCTV from the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in or around this area between the hours of 3am and 7am, who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has camera footage including dash-cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.