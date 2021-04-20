Gardaí investigating illegal trade in prescription drugs seize €14,000 worth of tranquillisers

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE illegal trade in prescription drugs have seized €14,000 of suspected tranquillisers.

Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by their colleagues from the Fermoy District Drugs Unit raided a house in the Watergrasshill area, twenty kilometres North of the city.

A garda spokesperson said that the search warrant was part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of prescription drugs by a criminal gang across Cork county.

“During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately 7,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” the spokesperson said.