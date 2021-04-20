Gardaí investigating illegal trade in prescription drugs seize €14,000 worth of tranquillisers

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE illegal trade in prescription drugs have seized €14,000 of suspected tranquillisers.
Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by their colleagues from the Fermoy District Drugs Unit raided a house in the Watergrasshill area, twenty kilometres North of the city.
A garda spokesperson said that the search warrant was part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of prescription drugs by a criminal gang across Cork county.
“During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately 7,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
“No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” the spokesperson said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS