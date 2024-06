GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €472,000 worth of various controlled drugs and €29,000 in cash in a search operation.

The drugs and cash were seized between yesterday evening and this morning.

Yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a stop and search of a vehicle on the N11 in Kilmacanogue. During the search, Gardaí seized approximately €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €4,000 of suspected heroin. They also seized €1,000 in cash.

Advertisement

One man, aged in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Wicklow.

During follow-up searches, two premises were searched under warrant in Delgany and Greystones. Quantities of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with an approximate value of €460,000, along with various drug paraphernalia and €28,000 in cash, were seized.

During the course of the follow-up searches, a man in his late 40s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Wicklow.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.