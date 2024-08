A DRIVER WAS caught by Gardaí doing 161km/h in an 80km/h zone in Co Cavan as part of the August Bank Holiday Weekend Road Safety Enforcement Operation.

Extra gardaí were present on roads for the period between Thursday 1 August and Wednesday 7 August.

There were three casualties and 11 serious collisions during the period.

Another driver was found driving at 186km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Kilkenny, while a third was stopped doing 164km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Cavan.

Gardaí said that they carried out over 1,000 breath tests, nearly 5,000 drug tests, and arrested over 180 people for driving under the influence.

A number of fixed charge offences were also recorded. 294 people were caught using their mobile phones, 106 were found to not be wearing seatbelts, and 174 unaccompanied learner drivers were stopped. 115 had their vehicles seized.

450 people were found to be driving with no tax or insurance.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said “enforcing road traffic laws is a core element of road safety, however, there is a personal responsibility on every road user to exert caution to ensure their safety and the safety of others”.

“Anyone prepared to drive at the speeds detected over the course of the August Bank Holiday Weekend has the potential to destroy lives, including their own.”