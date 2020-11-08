#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 8 November 2020
Eight gardaí suspended in Munster region over allegations of corruption

A garda spokesman confirmed late last night that the eight garda members were suspended earlier yesterday.

By David Raleigh Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 7:56 AM
17 minutes ago 4,534 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5259863
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

EIGHT GARDAÍ HAVE been suspended on foot of claims of alleged corruption, as part of a major garda probe in the Munster region.

A garda spokesman confirmed late last night that the eight garda members were suspended earlier yesterday, as a result of an ongoing investigation, which is being led by an Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO).

The suspensions come after lengthy enquiries by a team of officers attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The probe is focused on claims that gardaí did not pursue Garda enquiries into alleged road traffic offences and public order allegations against a number of parties.

“Further to an ongoing investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO), involving personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), eight members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended,” a Garda spokesman said.

“This element of the investigation is focused on corruption in public office.“

“As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the rank or the location of the members of An Garda Síochána who have been suspended,” the spokesman added.

Last October, mobile phones and documents were seized from a number of gardaí, as well as GAA players and officials.

A number of Garda stations have also been searched as part of the probe.

According to sources, some gardaí have been informally interviewed by investigators and have claimed they were directed to abandon prosecutions.

A number of gardaí have made voluntary statements.

A wider probe into alleged Garda corruption is continuing in the Munster region which has led to a number of gardaí being arrested and questioned on suspicion of serious corrupt offences.

David Raleigh

