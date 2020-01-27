Gardaí 'very concerned' for 26-year-old woman missing from Galway

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old woman from Galway.

Andreea Mereuta has been missing from her home in Monalee Manor, Knocknacarra, Galway since Thursday.

Andreea was last seen on Ballalley Lane, Galway city centre at approximately 2.30am after a social gathering with friends.

Andreea is a Romanian national and is described as being 5′ 3cm in height, of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and family are very concerned for Andreea and are asking if anyone has seen Andreea or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 – 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.