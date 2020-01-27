This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Gardaí 'very concerned' for 26-year-old woman missing from Galway

Andreea Mereuta was last seen on Ballalley Lane, Galway city centre at approximately 2.30am last Thursday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 27 Jan 2020, 11:01 PM
Monday 27 Jan 2020, 11:01 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4982586
Andreea Mereuta
Image: An Garda Síochána
Andreea Mereuta
Andreea Mereuta
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old woman from Galway. 

Andreea Mereuta has been missing from her home in Monalee Manor, Knocknacarra, Galway since Thursday. 

Andreea was last seen on Ballalley Lane, Galway city centre at approximately 2.30am after a social gathering with friends. 

Andreea is a Romanian national and is described as being 5′ 3cm in height, of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and family are very concerned for Andreea and are asking if anyone has seen Andreea or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 – 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

