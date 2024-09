GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public to be wary of “fake news” and “misinformation” regarding an incident involving a secondary school in Dublin.

It comes after Gardaí responded to a public order incident that occurred on Blakestown Road, Dublin 15 at around 1:45pm on Thursday.

A garda spokesperson said all those involved in this incident were school students and Irish nationals.

The spokesperson added that the incident is “contained within the school and did not involve an adult male”.

As part of the investigation, gardaí have sought the advice of the Director of the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The spokesperson further remarked that “local Gardaí are liaising with the management of a secondary school in the area in relation to this incident”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said An Garda Síochána is “very conscious of the volume of misinformation and fake news in circulation regarding this incident, particularly on social media and direct messaging platforms”.

Videos of the incident have been shared by far-right accounts on social media.

The spokesperson said gardaí are appealing to the public to “independently verify any information published on social media and/or messaging apps”.

The spokesperson added that gardaí “urge anyone with information relating to any crime to immediately report it for it to be thoroughly investigated”.