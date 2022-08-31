Students warned about rental scams as accommodation crunch hits for new academic year

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning to third level students to be wary of rental scams ahead of the new academic year.

According to gardaí, there has been an increase of 30% in accommodation fraud this year in comparison with 2019, with €1,300 the median amount stolen.

The return to college timeframe from August to October shows a spike in accommodation fraud. Around 50% of these incidents occur in Dublin, gardaí said.

There has been an over 50% increase in victims of accommodation fraud aged under 25 this year.

Gardaí said €291,452 has been stolen this year in comparison to almost €250,000 in 2019.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said students should only use recognised letting agencies or deal with people “who are bona fide and trusted”.

“Websites can be cloned, check the URL to ensure it’s a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections,” he said.

“Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the location will only communicate via messenger or Whatsapp. You should push for direct answers if responses are vague disengage immediately.”

He said students should also watch out for unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears to be based in other jurisdictions, especially if there is a sense of urgency like “a one-time offer”.

“If you have decided to take up the offer, only use trusted money transfer systems. An Garda Síochána would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money direct, pay cash or pay into cryptocurrency wallets,” Cryan added.

Students should be wary if a website is asking them to send money to a random PayPal address or to wire it by Western Union or pay in iTunes gift cards.

Similarly, they should be wary if they are asked to pay for long-term rental accommodation via a short-term letting website or only deals in cryptocurrency.

“Most of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can not be reversed,” Cryan said.

Other red flags include:

When the landlord is unable to meet up to show you the property in person.

When communication is only through text, WhatsApp or other social media platform.

When the property is offered with no questions asked and payment demanded immediately before signing the lease.

When you are asked to pay cash, cryptocurrency or money via a non-bank transfer (such as wire transfer) Gardaí are advising students to never agree to rent a property without first having the opportunity to view it, never hand over cash and insist upon a proper receipt. Students should also ensure that the keys work and that they have proper contact details for the landlord/agent.