Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male jogger is hit by a car in Co Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after a jogger was hit by a car in Co Donegal.

The incident happened this morning in the Moville area of Donegal when a car collided with a male jogger in his 50s on the R238 Derry to Moville Road.

The male was later taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry to receive treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the R238 between 7am and 8am and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make this available to investigating gardaí.

A motorist stopped to assist the man after the collision and gardaí are also appealing to this motorist to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.