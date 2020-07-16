This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in Limerick over incident where another man had a corrosive substance thrown in his face

The incident happened in the Garryowen area last month.

By Sean Murray Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 3,558 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested a man in relation to an assault in Garryowen on the night of 13 June. 

On that night, gardaí in Henry Street Station received a report of an alleged assault at a house in the area.

A man is believed to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face during the incident.

He presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment and was later discharged.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s over the incident. 

He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

