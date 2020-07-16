Man arrested in Limerick over incident where another man had a corrosive substance thrown in his face

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested a man in relation to an assault in Garryowen on the night of 13 June.
On that night, gardaí in Henry Street Station received a report of an alleged assault at a house in the area.
A man is believed to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face during the incident.
He presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment and was later discharged.
This morning, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s over the incident.
He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
