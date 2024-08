THE DEATH TOLL from an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City is between 90 and 100 with dozens more people wounded, Gaza’s civil defence agency has said.

The agency said three Israeli rockets hit the school in Gaza City, describing the incident as a “horrific massacre”, with some bodies catching fire.

“Three Israeli rockets hit the school that was housing displaced Palestinians,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Israel’s army said Saturday it had “precisely struck Hamas terrorists operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba’een school”.

“Numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information,” a statement said.

The strike comes two days after Gazan authorities said more than 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes on two other schools in Gaza City, with the military saying at the time it had struck Hamas command centres.

Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group in retaliation for its October 7 attack, but agreed to resume talks next week at the request of international mediators following intense diplomacy aimed at averting a region-wide conflagration.

Gaza government media sources said the school was housing about 250 people.

According to the United Nations, 477 out of 564 schools in Gaza have been directly hit or damaged in the war as of July 6.

Contains reporting from Press Association.