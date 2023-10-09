Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know to start your day.
1. An investigation is to be launched into alleged discrimination and racism against an Indian nurse who worked at Cork University Hospital.
Eimer McAuley reports that an external investigator was commissioned by the hospital after a formal complaint was made in relation to how one nurse was treated during the hospital’s adaptation programme by a senior staff member, as well as the manner in which she was told her employment would not be continuing.
The probe comes over a year after the hospital received a group letter, signed by 29 nurses making similar allegations in respect of attitudes displayed towards Indian nurses in the adaptation programme.
2. The United Nations says the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between Israel’s military and Hamas.
By late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
3. A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle crash in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.
The man, aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
This is one of many fatal road incidents that occurred over the weekend.
4. “Significant increases” to student grants are likely to be announced in tomorrow’s budget.
It’s understood that the SUSI payments will increase by over €300, meaning the highest student grant will rise from €6,971 to €7,313.
5. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is in contact with a “small number of Irish citizens” currently in Gaza and is “providing consular assistance as appropriate”.
The official travel advice for Irish citizens in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank was updated over the weekend urging people to “avoid non-essential travel”.
6. The PSNI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating four children who were reported missing from Fermanagh on Thursday.
Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing from the Lisnaskea area on Thursday, 5 October.
It’s believed they may have travelled out of the North with their mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and a PSNI spokesperson said they may be somewhere in the Republic of Ireland.
7. Nearly a fifth of women subject to domestic abuse have attempted suicide, a new study by Women’s Aid has found.
The Irish Times reports that 40% of all victims have had thoughts of suicide.
8. Employees are being ordered back to the office while long-promised laws to give them the right to request remote work are still not in force.
The Irish Independent reports that the Government faces the threat of fines and legal action as it is over a year late in meeting an EU deadline to roll out this new right and an entitlement to other forms of flexible work for the parents of young children and carers.
9. Temperatures are to reach highs of 23 degrees in some areas today in an unusually warm October.
It will be largely dry today, apart from some patchy rain across Ulster this morning.
