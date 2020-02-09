This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Exit poll shows support for Irish unity referendum, especially among 18 - 24 age group

The highest level of support came from the youngest cohort of voters.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 6,941 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandru Nika
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandru Nika

YESTERDAY’S GENERAL ELECTION exit poll gives an indication of how voters feel about a border poll – with over half of those asked saying they support one.

Yesterday, Ipsos MRBI interviewed 5,376 people at 259 count centres across Ireland immediately after they voted, for a poll commissioned by RTÉ, the Irish Times TG4 and UCD.

As part of the poll, a base of 1,000 people were asked the following question:

Do you think there should be referendums north and south in the next five years on Irish unity, or not?

A total of 57% said yes; 40% said no; 3% had no response.

The youngest age group polled showed the most support for a border poll:

  • 18 – 24: 75% said yes 
  • 25 – 34: 60% said yes
  • 35 – 49: 62% said yes
  • 50 – 64: 54% said yes
  • 65+: 47% said yes

Broken down by party support, Sinn Féin supporters (those who gave first preference to the party) showed 81% support for a border poll, followed by Solidarity-PBP and Aontú supporters on 80%. A total of 52% of Fianna Fáil voters were in favour, and 44% of Fine Gael voters.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said he’d like to see a United Ireland in his lifetime, while a recent poll from Amárach/Claire Byrne Live suggested that 51% of people in the Republic of Ireland wanted to see a unity referendum in the next five years.

You can stay up to date with all the latest news about the general election results in our liveblog.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

