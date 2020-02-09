Exit poll shows support for Irish unity referendum, especially among 18 - 24 age group

YESTERDAY’S GENERAL ELECTION exit poll gives an indication of how voters feel about a border poll – with over half of those asked saying they support one.

Yesterday, Ipsos MRBI interviewed 5,376 people at 259 count centres across Ireland immediately after they voted, for a poll commissioned by RTÉ, the Irish Times TG4 and UCD.

As part of the poll, a base of 1,000 people were asked the following question:

Do you think there should be referendums north and south in the next five years on Irish unity, or not?

A total of 57% said yes; 40% said no; 3% had no response.

The youngest age group polled showed the most support for a border poll:

18 – 24 : 75% said yes

: 75% said yes 25 – 34: 60% said yes

60% said yes 35 – 49: 62% said yes

62% said yes 50 – 64 : 54% said yes

: 54% said yes 65+: 47% said yes

Broken down by party support, Sinn Féin supporters (those who gave first preference to the party) showed 81% support for a border poll, followed by Solidarity-PBP and Aontú supporters on 80%. A total of 52% of Fianna Fáil voters were in favour, and 44% of Fine Gael voters.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said he’d like to see a United Ireland in his lifetime, while a recent poll from Amárach/Claire Byrne Live suggested that 51% of people in the Republic of Ireland wanted to see a unity referendum in the next five years.

You can stay up to date with all the latest news about the general election results in our liveblog.