LAST NIGHT’S EXIT poll placed the top three parties tied for support in terms of first preference votes.

Fine Gael is on 22.4%, Fianna Fáil is on 22.2% and Sinn Féin is on 22.3% in the Ipsos/MRBI poll commissioned by TG4, RTÉ, the Irish Times and UCD.

The margin of error is +/-1.3% but the results indicated there could be a hung parliament and protracted negotiations to form a government.

The counting will get underway later this morning and it’s still all to play for.