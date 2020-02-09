An exit poll has shown Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin tied for support in terms of first preference votes.
Liveblog
LAST NIGHT’S EXIT poll placed the top three parties tied for support in terms of first preference votes.
Fine Gael is on 22.4%, Fianna Fáil is on 22.2% and Sinn Féin is on 22.3% in the Ipsos/MRBI poll commissioned by TG4, RTÉ, the Irish Times and UCD.
The margin of error is +/-1.3% but the results indicated there could be a hung parliament and protracted negotiations to form a government.
The counting will get underway later this morning and it’s still all to play for.
Heather Humphreys just told Morning Ireland she’s “very happy that Leo Varadkar will continue to lead the Fine Gael party”.
To get you all fired up ahead of the count, here is a look at some of the biggest battlegrounds to keep an eye on as results start to come in.
Some big names, including ministers, are in danger of losing their seats, as Rónán Duffy, Céimin Burke and Nicky Ryan explain.
Ballot boxes will open around the country at 9am.
As we wait for counting to commence, my colleague Sean Murray has compiled a handy guide of when we’re likely to start hearing results and seeing this kind of action:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
There has been much talk about turnout and whether or not holding the vote on a Saturday would affect it.
But many factors can impact turnout. RTÉ News reported low turnout earlier in the day at Malin Head polling station was put down to the fact there was a dinner dance in the area on Friday night.
That’s fair enough really.
The poll indicates the country now has three, not two, main parties after decades of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael dominating the Irish political landscape.
The results also highlight how much support for Sinn Féin has grown in recent years.
However, the party only ran 40 candidates in the general election and 80 seats are needed to form a government.
Here’s how the parties’ support varied over the course of the campaign, according to Ipsos MRBI opinion polls:
Sinn Féin is the most popular party in every age group up to 65, according to the exit poll.
When people were asked which topic was most important to them when deciding how to vote yesterday, most said health, housing/homelessness and the pension age.
Just 1% of people Brexit – an area Fine Gael focused on during its campaign.
According to the exit poll, the rest of the parties’ support is as follows:
- Independents: 11%
- Green Party :8%
- Labour Party :5%
- Social Democrats: 3%
- Solidarity/People-Before-Profit: 3%
- Aontú: 2%
- Others: 2%
Ipsos MRBI interviewed 5,376 people at 259 count centres across Ireland immediately after they voted.
The exit poll doesn’t predict the turnout, however, which can have a significant effect on the final vote – as was the case in the European elections.
Turnout in this general election already appears to be high – with many local media organisations reporting a turnout between 50-60% in the final few hours.
COMMENTS (8)