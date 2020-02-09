'The two-party system in this country is now broken': McDonald arrives at RDS to cheers from supporters

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaking to reporters at Dublin's RDS count centre Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said “the two party system in this country is now broken” and that it has been “dispatched to the history books”.

McDonald was speaking to RTÉ News as she arrived to a storm of reporters and supporters at Dublin’s RDS count centre this afternoon.

An exit poll commissioned by TG4, RTÉ, the Irish Times and UCD last night shows that Sinn Féin, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are all tied on similar support of around 22%.

McDonald told RTÉ that she has already been in contact with the Green Party, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit in relation government formation.

She said she has not been in contact with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar or Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin yet, as she aims to gauge first if it is possible to form a government without them.

“I think certainly the election has proven to be seismic,” McDonald said.

It’s not an overstatement to say it’s historic. The two party system in this State is now broken, it has been dispatched into the history books.

McDonald told reporters that this has been an “election of change”.

“The extraordinary thing is that it seems that the political establishment – and by that I mean Fianna Fail and Fine Gael – are in a state of denial. They are still not listening to what the people have said,” McDonald said.

“I want us to have a government for the people. I want us to have ideally a government with no Fianna Fail or Fine Gael in it. I have started the contact with other parties to explore over the next days whether that is a possibility.

I also have to say this, that in any event I do not accept the exclusion – or talk of excluding our party – a party that represents almost a quarter of the electorate.

“I think that is fundamentally undemocratic.”

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

Includes reporting by Press Association