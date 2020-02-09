The results are coming in from around the country as Sinn Féin’s support has surged.
THE COUNTING HAS been happening all day cross the country, with 531 candidates hoping to fill 159 seats in the 33rd Dáil.
Here’s some of the things you need to know:
- Sinn Féin’s support is surging across the country, with the party on course to win well over 30 seats.
- What will this all mean for government formation talks?
We’ll be with you all evening with the updates as they happen.
Now we have a count coming in Meath East. All eyes here were on Minister Regina Doherty who’s in danger of losing her seat.
The quota is 10,487.
Thomas Byrne gets 6,039 for Fianna Fáil.
Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty gets only 4,180 first preference votes. She could be the first big government scalp in this election.
Her party colleague Helen McEntee gets 7,691.
Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke is just short of the quota on 10,223.
It’s looking very likely Regina has lost her seat.
Mythen’s victory for Sinn Féin in Wexford really is stunning.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says he’s been playing phone tag with Mary Lou McDonald.
“Yeah I got a call from Mary Lou, I missed it. I called her back, and she missed it,” he tells RTÉ.
Ah Eamon.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn is at the RDS, and all eyes are on Mary Lou.
Fine. I’ll admit it. I was wrong.
His supporters did lift Eoin Ó Broin onto their shoulders.
We have a first count in Wexford coming in. The quota is 12,513.
Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen – who lost his council seat last year – has absolutely romped home. The Comeback Kid got over 18,000 first preference votes. He’s Sinn Fein’s 5th TD.
Labour leader Brendan Howlin is short of the quota on 9,223
Fianna Fáil’s James Browne and Malcolm Byrne are in the mix for a seat with 8,058 and 6,145 respectively.
Fine Gael ministers Michael D’Arcy (6,472) and Paul Kehoe (6,337) are also in the running but it’s all to play for in the five-seater.
Verona Murphy, meanwhile, looks set to lose out with 5,825 first preference votes.
Sinn Féin’s Mairead Farrell looking good to take a seat in Galway West.
When she arrived at the count centre, the returning officer sparked a warning that the counting would cease if the cheering didn’t stop.
Mairead Farrell's arrival has sparked jubilant scenes in the Galway west count centre. pic.twitter.com/yHtDJrOSK1— Céimin Burke (@CeiminB) February 9, 2020
My colleague Michelle Hennessy just passed this on to me, going through the photo archives for Sinn Féin content.
What on earth was going on here?
Here’s the national picture so far.
The Fianna Fáil one is Sean Ó Fearghaíl, the outgoing Ceann Comhairle who is automatically re-elected.
Here’s more of what Micheál Martin had to say earlier, courtesy of my colleague Rónán Duffy.
Asked whether he is expecting to speak to Mary LouMcDonald, Martin said he thinks all sides should “let things calm down today”.
Our reporter Conor McCrave is in the Meath East centre for us.
And it’s looking like bad news coming for Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty.
Here were the scenes when Ryan was declared elected. The Greens are hoping to reach double figures and their party leader getting re-elected is a good start.
Eamon Ryan of the Green Party is elected #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/5BUMrVQDIX— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) February 9, 2020
We have a first count in the hotly contested Dublin Bay South. The quota is 7,919.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has topped the poll and been elected with 8,888 votes.
Housing minister Eoghan Murphy has gotten 6,346 first preference votes while his party colleague Kate O’Connell could be in trouble with 4,624.
Chris Andrews is in the mix and looks set to win a seat for Sinn Féin with 6,361 first preference votes but Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan is trailing with 5,474 votes.
Back to Galway now, and here’s some more of what Noel Grealish has been telling our reporter Ceimin Burke.
An opinion poll for TG4 had predicted he could’ve been in trouble with his seat.
“That poll motivated the team. It got us motivated more going out on doors and we did a very intensive, personal campaign in the east side of the city and in the city.
“I believe there might be a casualty in a senior Fine Gael TD, I’m sorry to hear that but politics is a tough game, rough and tumble. There’s winners and there’s losers but I’d like to be in the winners enclosure.”
Here’s the moment earlier when Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire became the first TD elected to the 33rd Dáil.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
After weeks of saying that he absolutely, unequivocally, would never in a million years go into coalition with Sinn Féin, here’s what Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been saying down in Cork.
He said: “The election result has happened, we will listen to people, we have listened to the people, they have voted in the main for three main parties. There’s other parties like the Greens doing well and independents.
“That said, one’s policies and one’s principles don’t change overnight, and there are serious policy issues and for any government to sustain into the future. There has to be a coherent sustainable programme for government that can be implemented and delivered.
“There is significant incompatibility in terms of the policy platforms of ourselves and Sinn Fein. We just have to put that marker down. People have one good feat and will win well in terms of different constituencies, I respect that, I acknowledge that, but our policies, our positions and principles haven’t changed overnight or in 24 hours.”
Hmm.
We have a first count coming in for Dublin West. It’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency.
And Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly is elected on the first count! He easily exceeds the quota of 8,726 by almost 4,000 votes.
Leo Varadkar hasn’t exceeded the quota. He gets 8,478 first preference votes.
Labour’s Joan Burton, meanwhile, looks set to lose her seat. Peter Casey, meanwhile, who ran here and in Donegal, got 495 votes.
If you’ve not had a look yet, our rather handy results page has ALL you need to know about the counts and where they’re at.
Most constituencies still haven’t had a first count yet.
If I had to go with my gut feeling, I’d have said Ó Broin definitely wasn’t the type to have his supporters lift him on their shoulders when he won the seat.
ELECTED: Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson @EOBroin has just been elected to the constituency of Dublin Mid-West after topping the poll 🎉 #GE2020 #Togh2020 pic.twitter.com/L5Gz4adijE— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) February 9, 2020
Our reporter Ceimin Burke is out in Galway for the counts there.
He’s been talking to independent Noel Grealish who looks set to retain his seat.
Grealish has been saying his track record as a TD is the reason for his success and not his high profile opposition to the Direct Provision Centre in Oughterard.
My colleague Nicky Ryan summing up the mood here in TheJournal.ie HQ this afternoon.
Solidarity-PBP’s Gino Kenny looks in trouble to retain his seat in Dublin Mid West.
Along with two Sinn Féin, it’s likely Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will win the remaining seats.
He tweet this earlier:
We’ve a first count in Dun Laoghaire.
No one’s hit the quota yet, but independent John Waters has been eliminated.
Fianna Fáil look in trouble to get a seat, but Fine Gael look good for two seats.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin is elected on the first count in Dublin Mid West.
His running mate Mark Ward is also expected to take a seat in the four-seater.
This is a tight three-seater in Meath West.
Fine Gael’s Damien English should do well on transfers. And he’ll need them if he’s to keep his seat, with Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín and Fianna Fáil’s Shane Cassells currently in 2nd and 3rd place.
And we have our second TD. Another Sinn Féin candidate.
Johnny Guirke elected on the first count in Meath West.
Mary Lou McDonald caused quite the media scrum when she arrived at the RDS earlier.
She said that “Sinn Fein went to the people and we convinced them in very, very large numbers that we are the alternative, that we are the vehicle for change”.
We have reporters at count centres around the country.
One of them is Cónal Thomas who’s at the RDS in Dublin.
His piece here on “the story so far” there is well worth a read.
And we have our first TD in the 33rd Dáil.
It’s Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.
He topped the poll in Cork South Central ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael minister Simon Coveney.
He told PA: “I’m delighted, absolutely delighted, it’s a huge mandate that we’ve got. We haven’t expect this kind of vote but when you see this is replicated across the state there is an enormous appetite for change.
“There are thousands of young people out there who don’t have any prospect of having a home of their own, and for them and countless others, they saw in our policies a radical alternative, and they voted for it in numbers, true in Cork and across the state. We want the opportunity now to implement out solutions.”
Sean Murray here and I’ll be with you till the bitter end this evening (or whenever all the count centres close for the night).
Need to know when we should be getting the results in? They’ll start coming in thick and fast from around 5pm onwards. Here’s a piece on when we can expect what.
