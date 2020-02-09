Taoiseach looks set to run second to Sinn Féin candidate in Dublin West, as first full tallies emerge

Leo Varadkar at the final main Fine Gael press conference of their General Election Campaign in the Institute of Technology, Carlow Town. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Leo Varadkar at the final main Fine Gael press conference of their General Election Campaign in the Institute of Technology, Carlow Town. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WITH THE FIRST full tallies coming through from many constituencies, it looks as if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will not top the polls in their respective constituencies, with both being overtaken by Sinn Féin candidates.

In Dublin, Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly is predicted to top the poll in Dublin West, knocking Varadkar into second place, with the first of the full tallies reported there.

Varadkar had topped the poll there in 2016, ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers.

Today’s tally figures show a very different picture, with Donnelly taking a whopping 28% of votes tallied and the Taoiseach well behind him on 20%.

Donnelly, a Sinn Féin councillor, failed to take seats in 2011 and 2016, taking 6.11% and 14.38%, respectively.

If these figures bear out, he would be well over the quota of 8,475, taking 11,838 votes, while Varadkar would be just shy of the required number, taking 8,321 votes.

Former tánaiste Joan Burton would lose her seat, trailing with just 4% of the votes under this tally.

Turnout 57% (42,375)

Predicted quota 8,475



Donnelly SF 28% 11,838

Varadkar FG 20% 8,321

Chambers FF 16% 6,758

Coppinger SOL-PBP 12%

4,242

O’Gorman Grn 8% 4,826

Burton Lab 4% 2,058 — RTEdublinWEST (@RTEdublinWEST) February 9, 2020 Source: RTEdublinWEST /Twitter

Speaking to reporters, Donnelly said he was thrilled after a “massive” vote.

“We are talking to people, they heard the message that we were trying to sell in terms of housing and health, in terms of finance and managing the economy.

“People want something different, they told me time and time again they look at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and they see the same. They have experienced the same and they don’t believe the manifestos they were seeing.”

The Dublin West tally surprise is something that is being echoed in many constituencies around the country, where Sinn Féin candidates are polling better than expected.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is also suffering a similar fate in Cork South Central, where Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is expected to top the poll, taking 24.8% of votes tallied.

With the quota in that constituency at 11,253, Ó Laoghaire would be well over the required number and would take the first seat, with Martin looking set to take the second seat on 10,811 votes tallied so far.

Ó Laoghaire did take a seat in Cork South Central for Sinn Féin in 2016, taking the fourth seat with 12.55% of the votes.

This would be new territory for the Fianna Fáil party in Cork South Central, where Martin and his running mate Michael McGrath have taken the top two seats in that constituency in the last three elections.

Under these first tally figures, it does look as if the party will take the next two seats, followed by Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney.

The first of the official count results are expected at around 3.30 pm today, so these figures come with a significant health warning, but it does appear the early tallies are likely to confirm the predicted Sinn Féin surge in this election.

Exit poll

The writing was all but on the wall last night when the Ipsos MRBI exit poll showed huge gains for Sinn Féin.

It recorded a dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, all on around 22%.

With these tally numbers, it looks as if Sinn Féin could now take over 30 seats in this election.