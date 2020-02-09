This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
A nationwide orange wind alert has just kicked in - here's what you need to know

The Status Orange warning is in place until noon today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 5:00 AM
33 minutes ago 1,746 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4998244
Members of the public on Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin city centre.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Members of the public on Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin city centre.
Members of the public on Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin city centre.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A NATIONWIDE ORANGE alert has kicked in as of 5am this morning as Met Éireann warned off extremely windy and wet weather across the country. 

Forecasters said that we can expect gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour and stormy conditions.

The brunt of Storm Ciara is expected is expected to last until about noon today. However, Met Éireann added that conditions, while settling slightly, will still be dangerous. 

The forecast reads: “Extremely windy and wet on Sunday as Storm Ciara tracks to the northwest of Ireland with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

“Severe and damaging gusts are likely, with strong to gale force west to southwest winds persisting through the day with strong gales along coasts and storm force winds along west and northwest coasts.

“Very wet to begin with thundery downpours leading to localised flooding. It will brighten up in the afternoon with sunshine developing but blustery showers will follow too. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 11 degrees.”

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has also advised the public to stay away from visiting Connemara National Park or Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park while Met Éireann wind warnings are in place.  

The following locations are closed due to the wind warning:

  • Connemara National Park
  • Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park
  • Derryclare Nature Reserve
  • Old Head Nature Reserve
  • Knochma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway
  • Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

