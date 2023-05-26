Mother of teenager who died by suicide sues Gemma O'Doherty for using son's image for article

THE MOTHER OF a Cavan teenager who died by suicide is suing former journalist and anti-vaccine campaigner Gemma O’Doherty for the “unauthorised and misappropriate use” of her son’s image in an article trying to link sudden deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

A solicitor for Edel Campbell accuses O’Doherty of trying to “sensationalise the unfortunate death of Diego Gilsenan” with “unfounded conspiracies” after the photo of the teenager appeared in O’Doherty’s freesheet newspaper The Irish Light last year.

The High Court proceedings were lodged this week.

In a statement to media, Ciaran Mulholland of Dundalk firm Mulholland Law said that the proceedings were brought “reluctantly” by Campbell, adding that “given the continuing conduct of Ms O’Doherty as publisher of The Irish Light newspaper our client felt she has no alternative”.

Mullholland added: “It was hoped by our client that a compassionate approach maybe have been adopted by Ms O’Doherty and that she refrained from the exploitation of her son’s image and tragedy for her own purposes and agenda, however this did not materialise, and all pleas have been ignored.”

He said that “for any parent to lose a child to suicide is horrific” but that O’Doherty’s use of the image was “utterly shameful”.

Diego was just 18 years old when he died.

“Given the absence of specific legislation at the moment from the Oireachtas dealing with grotesque publications, High Court proceedings have been issued,” Mullholland said.

He further claimed his client’s rights “pursuant to Bunreácht an hÉireann have been breached”.

O’Doherty did not respond immediately for comment when contacted.