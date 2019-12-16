This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 December, 2019
£50 million worth of gems stolen from heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s home

All of her jewellery is said to have been taken in the raid on her house next to London’s Hyde Park on Friday night.

By Press Association Monday 16 Dec 2019, 9:50 AM
Tamara Ecclestone lives in London.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HEIRESS TAMARA ECCLESTONE – the daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone – has been left “shaken” after a reported £50 million worth of gems were stolen from her London home.

All of her jewellery is said to have been taken in the raid on her house next to London’s Hyde Park on Friday night after she left the country for her Christmas holiday.

Thieves are believed to have entered through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom she shares with her husband, Jay Rutland, according to the Sun.

The paper reported that the intruders fled with items including rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present.

A spokesman for Ecclestone, who has a five-year-old daughter, Sophia, said: “I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.”

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” the spokesman said. 

“If anyone has information that could help in investigations then please call the police on 101, quoting reference 8786/13DEC19.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 11.11pm on Friday December 13 to reports of a burglary.”

“Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen,” the spokesman said.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”

