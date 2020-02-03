This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Election 2020: Here's what each candidate wants to do for your constituency

Find out what candidates say they will do if elected.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 Feb 2020, 3:32 PM
1 hour ago 7,484 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988095

download (1)

Check out the updated database

AS THE ELECTION date nears, we at TheJournal.ie have been adding more details to our general election 2020 candidate database. 

The database, first released last month, is available on all platforms and serves as your source of information on every single candidate across the country.

Each candidate has since been asked three questions, the answers of which are now included in the database:

  1. Why should someone vote for your?
  2. What is your number one priority for your constituency?
  3. What one thing would you like to do in your first 100 days of the new Dáil if you are elected? 

answers to questions Joan Burton's answers to the three questions. Source: TheJournal.ie

Some candidates have not yet responded to the questionnaire and this is marked in their profiles. It will be updated if they respond before polling day. 

Also included in the database are pictures, biographies, contact details and social media profiles of each candidate in every constituency. 

This database is just one part of TheJournal.ie’s extensive general election coverage.

another example Another example of answers from Bobby Aylward. Source: TheJournal.ie

We have been reporting the latest breaking news, analysis and FactChecks, along with features from your hometown and interviews with party leaders.

If you are a candidate who has not yet answered our questions, get in touch below as soon as possible and we will add your response into the database.  

Check out the updated database

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

